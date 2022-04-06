Piyush Goyal visits Melbourne University as part of 3-day Australia visit

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday paid a visit to the University of Melbourne as part of his three-day visit to Australia.

He was accompanied by Australia's Trade Minister Dan Tehan and Allan Myers, Chancellor, University of Melbourne, at the Melbourne Law School in The University of Melbourne.

"The University of Australia, particularly welcomes the terms of agreements that focus on students, education and research," said University of Melbourne Provost, Professor Nicola Phillips.

"We know education is a key pillar of the Australia-India relationship. And it is excellent that new opportunities emerged through this interim free trade agreement for students choosing to live study and work in Australia and in Melbourne," she added.

Goyal began his visit on Tuesday days after inking India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA).

India and Australia signed the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA) on April 2.

During the visit, Goyal will hold wide-ranging discussions with his Australian counterpart, Dan Tehan MP, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, on carrying forward the ECTA, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.

ECTA is the first trade agreement of India with a developed country after more than a decade and provides for an institutional mechanism to improve trade between the two countries.

Goyal will hold talks with Tony Abbott, Australian PM's Special Trade Envoy.

Union Minister will also visit the landmark Melbourne Cricket Ground and address the Australia-India Chamber of Commerce and Austrade, along with Minister Dan Tehan, besides interacting with the Indian media. He will later visit the Shiva Vishnu Temple in Melbourne and attend a Community event with the Indian Diaspora.

Australia is the 17th largest trading partner of India and India is Australia's 9th largest trading partner.

( With inputs from ANI )

