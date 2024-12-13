Plane carrying 318 stranded Pakistanis from Syria arrives in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 13 : A special chartered plane carrying 318 Pakistanis, stranded in Syria due to recent turmoil, landed at Islamabad International Airport on Thursday.

The evacuation was made possible through a coordinated effort by the Pakistani government, with significant assistance from Lebanon.

The passengers, who had been moved to Lebanon following the evolving situation in Syria, were greeted at the airport by Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, alongside representatives from the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Ahsan Iqbal expressed gratitude to the Lebanese government for issuing visas to the stranded citizens, a gesture facilitated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's outreach to Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Speaking at the reception, Ahsan Iqbal said, "The NDMA has arranged buses to transport passengers to their respective destinations." He commended PM Shehbaz's leadership, noting that the premier had personally supervised daily reviews to ensure the safe return of Pakistani nationals from Syria.

"Wherever Pakistanis face challenges, they are not alone as the Pakistani government stands with them," he added, reaffirming the government's commitment to supporting its citizens abroad.

The evacuation became necessary after a lightning offensive led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group and its allies ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, abruptly ending a five-decade rule.

Following this, Pakistan's ambassador facilitated the evacuation process, overseeing the stranded citizens' departure from Beirut Airport earlier on Thursday.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's efforts to secure the evacuation included direct communication with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who assured his "wholehearted support" for Pakistanis seeking safe passage. Mikati also pledged to "extend all possible support" to facilitate their return to Pakistan.

Upon arrival, a special help desk established by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis provided assistance to the passengers, while refreshments were arranged for their comfort. The NDMA coordinated logistics to ensure smooth onward travel for the evacuees.

In a statement during her weekly press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch highlighted Pakistan's stance on the Syrian crisis. "We are following developments in Syria and are concerned about the escalation in violence. We express full support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Syria," she said.

Baloch reiterated Pakistan's belief that it is the "right of the Syrian people to determine their own future and make decisions about their destiny which any foreign interference or external imposition should not determine."

