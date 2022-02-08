PM Imran Khan to visit Russia by month-end, says Qureshi

After his recent China tour, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to visit Russia at the end of this month, according to local media.

The country's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Moscow this month at the invitation extended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Daily Times reported.

The foreign minister made the announcement about the Russian tour while giving a briefing about the prime minister's recently concluded visit to China and its outcomes.

According to the publication, the Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation of senior ministers from his cabinet.

During his visit to Russia, the discussions will focus on enhancing cooperation in the spheres of economy, trade, defence and energy.

Imran Khan who was invited to Beijing for the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games 2022, met with China's President Xi Jinping and discussed a range of issues.

As per The HK Post, Pakistan's dependence on China for its economic wellbeing- short, medium and long-term- is heavy and promises to increase.

According to Pakistani economist Kaiser Bengali, Pakistan is now 100 per cent dependent on China for financial and economic assistance.

( With inputs from ANI )

