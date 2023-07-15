PM Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi on official visit

Abu Dhabi [United Arab Emirates], July 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Abu Dhabi on an official visit.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on key bilateral issues.

The PM emplaned for UAE earlier on Saturday after concluding his two-day visit to France.

PM Modi called his France visit "memorable", adding that it more special as he participated in the Bastille Day celebrations. He also expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France for their warmth and hospitality.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, "This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the French people for the exceptional warmth and hospitality. May friendship continue to soar!"

PM Modi, who was on a two-day official visit to France, participated in the Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, on Friday. He visited France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

"To mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, 241-member tri-service Indian armed forces contingent led by a military band also participated in the Parade," the PMO said in a statement. The Indian Army contingent was led by the Punjab Regiment, along with the Rajputana Rifles Regiment.

The PM also held a meeting with French President Macron and reviewed the full range of ties.

PM Modi and Macron also met top CEOs to discuss ways to diversify business cooperation.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, "The talks with my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron were very productive. We reviewed the full range of India-France relations. I am particularly enthusiastic about deepening cooperation in futuristic sectors like green hydrogen, renewable energy, AI, semiconductors and more."

Upon his arrival in UAE, PM Modi would be given a ceremonial welcome, after which several bilateral talks and other events will be organised in honour of the Prime Minister’s visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

"After concluding his visit to France, the Prime Minister would depart for UAE and reach there on the fifteenth of July where he will meet His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi. To be followed by a ceremonial welcome, bilateral talks and other events organized in honour of prime minister's visit to UAE," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

Kwatra said that Prime Minister Modi and President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayadal Nayan, last met in June in Abu Dhabi when the PM visited UAE while on his return from the G7 summit in Munich.

"They have since also met on many virtual platforms, including in July last year, during the I2U2 (India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States) summit," the Foreign Secretary said.

