PM Modi, Bhutan King hold discussions on cooperation across energy, capacity-building, defence sectors

Thimpu [Bhutan], November 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging discussions with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck during his visit to the Himalayan country. The discussions covered areas such as energy, defence, and technology.

PM Modi hailed the meeting and said that it covered the full range of ties between the two countries.

"Had a very good meeting with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan. We covered the full range of India-Bhutan relations. We discussed cooperation in sectors like energy, capacity building, connectivity, technology, defence and security. India is proud to be a key partner in Bhutan's development journey", he said in a post on X.

In another post, he shared how moved he was by the reverence with which the sacred relics of Lord Buddha have been received in Bhutan and underlined how it showed the spiritual bond between the two nations.

"Deeply moved by the reverence with which the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha from India have been received in Bhutan. This reflects the abiding spiritual bond between our people, a bond rooted in Lord Buddha's message of peace and harmony."

Along with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, PM Modi had inaugurated the Punatsangchhu-II Hydropower Project and called it an "enduring symbol" of the friendship between New Delhi and Thimpu.

He wrote on X, "Fuelling development, deepening friendship and driving sustainability! Energy cooperation remains a key pillar of the India-Bhutan partnership. Today, we inaugurated the Punatsangchhu-II Hydropower Project. This is an enduring symbol of friendship between our countries."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhutan's capital, Thimphu, on Tuesday for his two-day state visit to the country and was received with a "warm and gracious welcome" by Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay at the airport.

