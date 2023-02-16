PM Modi briefs his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez on India's priorities for G20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez wherein he briefed him about India's priorities for G20 Presidency.

"Glad to speak with Prime Minister of Spain @sanchezcastejon. We discussed ways to further strengthen our growing bilateral relationship. Look forward to continuing our close cooperation as part of India's G20 Presidency," tweeted PM Modi.

Briefing his Spanish counterpart he said that India's priorities for G20 Presidency are oriented towards working to promote oneness based on the theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam (One Earth, One Family, One Future), read Prime Minister's Office press release.

Responding to it, Prime Minister Sanchez extended full support to India's initiatives under its G20 Presidency and the two leaders agreed to remain in contact.

Earlier Sanchez tweeted, "I have just had a fruitful conversation with the Prime Minister of India,

@narendramodi. I have reiterated Spain's support for the Indian #G20 presidency and we have agreed to continue strengthening our bilateral relations, especially in the areas of economy and trade."

The leaders discussed a number of bilateral and international issues of mutual interest. They reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives and expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in defence, economic and commercial sectors. They agreed to collaborate on issues such as digital infrastructure, climate action, clean energy transition and sustainable development, added the release.

Earlier, Jose Manuel Albares, Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, visited India on June 15, 2022. This was his first official visit to India. It was one of the first high-level visits to India from Spain.

During his visit, Albares held talks with his Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar. Both foreign ministers reviewed the bilateral relations. At the same time, both also committed to add new depth and content to the relationship.

Spain remains one of those countries with which India's relations are still in the process of development. While India has close engagements with the European Union (EU), France, Germany and the United Kingdom, its relations with Spain are yet to reach that level.

It is important to consider the reasons for the relatively underdeveloped nature of the India-Spain relations as also how India and Spain could find common ground to strengthen their ties.

To strengthen their relations, India and Spain would need to find common ground at the bilateral level and also at multilateral levels as the emerging world order is a unique mix of continuation of the old order and emergence of the new simultaneously.

China's actions are directed at creating a China-centric order challenging the United States and other democratic nations. At the same time, the Russia-Ukraine war is pushing Europe towards becoming a theatre for conflict between major world powers.

Recently, India and the EU have resumed talks for a free trade agreement (FTA). India also concluded a trade pact with Australia in April and with the UAE in February. India and Spain could consider similar agreement to boost their bilateral trade.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor