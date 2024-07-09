PM Modi calls Russia's highest civilian award an Honour for 140 crore Indians

Moscow [Russia], July 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Russia, expressed gratitude towards President Vladimir Putin for honouring him with Russia's highest civilian award and said that the honour is of 140 crore Indians.

The Prime Minister also asserted that both countries believe that efforts should be made for global stability and peace.

PM Modi said, "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you (President Putin) for honouring me with Russia's highest (civilian) award. This honour is not just mine, this is the honour of 140 crore Indians. This is the honour of the centuries-old deep friendship and mutual trust between India and Russia. This is the honour of our special and privileged strategic partnership."

Notably, Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs took to his official X handle and posted pictures of PM Modi and President Putin. He said, "An honour symbolising the depth of India-Russia ties! PM Narendra Modi conferred with Russia's highest national award, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle by President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin today."

An honour symbolising the depth of 🇮🇳-🇷🇺 ties! PM @narendramodi conferred with Russia’s highest national award, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle by President Vladimir Putin in Kremlin today. pic.twitter.com/sY0ofZt4bp — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 9, 2024

The PMO in a statement said that in a special ceremony in St. Andrew Hall in the Kremlin, the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin conferred Russia's highest national award "The Order of St. Andrew the Apostle" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution to fostering India-Russia ties. The award was announced in 2019.

Interestingly, the award was instituted over 300 years ago. PM Modi is the first Indian leader to be conferred with this award. The award was bestowed on PM Modi in the year 2019, but he received it physically today.

President Putin presented the award to PM Modi, for his distinguished contribution to the development of a privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly ties between the two countries.

"It is a testimony to Russia's sincere gratitude to the sincere contribution you are making to strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between our nations...you have always advocated broader contacts with our country. Back when you were Chief Minister of Gujarat, you came up with the initiative of twinning your state with Russian regions," President Putin said while conferring the award.

"Dear friend, from the bottom of my heart, I would like to congratulate you for this highest Russian award and wish you good health, success and all the best. To the friendly people of India, I wish peace and prosperity," he added.

Meanwhile, hailing the relationship between both nations, PM Modi asserted that their ties are important not just for India and Russia but for the entire world. He said, "In the context of today's global atmosphere, India and Russia partnership becomes all the more important. Both of us believe that continuous efforts should be made for global stability and peace. In the time to come, we will work together towards this."

The Prime Minister also asserted that in the past 2.5 decades, the relationship between India and Russia under the leadership of Putin has strengthened. "He said, "Under your (Putin) leadership, India-Russia relations have strengthened in all directions and have scaled new heights each time. The foundation of strategic ties between the two nations that you had laid has only further strengthened over time."

He added, "Our mutual cooperation, based on people-to-partnership, is becoming the hope and guarantee of a better future of our people."

PM Modi further said that in today's discussions, both the leaders have talked about strengthening the mutual cooperation in all sectors and have taken new and significant decisions.

PM Modi also addressed the Indian community in Moscow. He spoke about the ties between India and Russia and the contribution of the Indian diaspora in strengthening them. He also announced the opening of Indian Consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg.

The Prime Minister arrived in Moscow for an official visit on Monday where he was received by Denis Manturov, the first Deputy Prime Minister of Russia and was accorded a ceremonial welcome. Indian community gave PM Modi a warm welcome at the hotel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor