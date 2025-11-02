PM Modi champions Africa's 'development without dependency' ahead of G20 Summit

Cape Town [South Africa], November 2 : With South Africa gearing up to host the G20 Leaders' Summit in November, the theme of "development without dependency" has emerged as a defining pillar for Africa's economic resurgence and equitable global partnerships a vision championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who advocates self-reliant, mutually beneficial cooperation between India and Africa.

In an opinion piece published on IOL, one of South Africa's leading news platforms, academic and international relations observer Nereshnee Govender writes that PM Modi's approach draws on shared histories of resistance and aspirations for equitable development.

During his 2018 address to the Ugandan Parliament, the Prime Minister outlined his 'Ten Guiding Principles for India-Africa Engagement', framing a partnership rooted in respect for Africa's priorities and a rejection of neo-colonial patterns of aid and influence, states Govender in IOL.

"Just as India and Africa fought colonialism together, we will work together for a just, representative and democratic global order that has a voice for one-third of humanity that lives in Africa and India," Modi said at the time.

Since then, India's ties with Africa have deepened, grounded in what Modi calls "cooperation without conditions".

With nearly USD 100 billion in trade, cumulative investments of around USD 75 billion, and a 3.5 million-strong diaspora, India's Africa policy has evolved into a pragmatic and partnership-based engagement.

Speaking during his recent address to Ghana's Parliament, PM Modi noted that the global order shaped after the Second World War is shifting rapidly amid technological revolutions, demographic changes, and the rise of the Global South.

He argued that while colonialism has formally ended, many of its exploitative structures persist in new forms, warning against repeating the mistakes of the past, as stated by Govender in IOL.

India's 2023 G20 Presidency exemplified this commitment to inclusive growth.

"Progress cannot come without giving voice to the Global South. We need more than slogans. We need action. That is why, during India's G20 Presidency, we worked with the vision -One Earth, One Family, One Future," the Prime Minister said.

"We put emphasis on Africa's rightful place at the global high table. We are proud that the African Union became a permanent member of the G20 during our Presidency," he added.

This move, facilitated by India's diplomatic efforts, marks a significant step in rebalancing global governance and strengthening South-South cooperation in an increasingly multipolar world, as per Govender.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has echoed similar concerns. Speaking at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting during the UN General Assembly in September, he cautioned that the promise of sustainable development remains distant for many developing nations, with more than 85 per cent of the Sustainable Development Goals off track, especially those related to hunger, poverty, and inequality.

"As part of our G20 Presidency priorities, we advocate for actions to support low-income and developing economies through debt sustainability and reducing capital costs," Ramaphosa said, calling for comprehensive reform of the international financial system.

He emphasised the need for greater grant and concessional financing, improved multilateral coordination, and fairer participation for developing nations in global decision-making, Govender stated in his piece in IOL.

"To respond to these issues, we need meaningful reforms of the international financial architecture," Ramaphosa said.

"We must increase grant and concessional financing, enhance multilateral coordination on debt, draw in the private sector and ensure equal participation in decision-making on the international economic order," he said.

In the midst of growing global trade tensions and geopolitical rivalries, PM Modi's call for a "partnership of equals", built on trust, respect, and shared prosperity, resonates strongly, as stated by Govender in IOL.

It signals a shift away from dependency-driven models toward a future where Africa's development is shaped by its own priorities and partnerships based on equality.

As the G20 Summit approaches, this evolving alliance between India and Africa stands as a compelling example of how nations of the Global South can redefine their roles in the global order, not as recipients of aid, but as partners in shaping a more just and inclusive world.

