PM Modi Conferred With Brazil’s Highest Civilian Honour by President Lula (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Brazil’s highest civilian honour, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross, on Tuesday during his ongoing State Visit to the country. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva presented the award at the Alvorada Palace in recognition of PM Modi’s contributions to strengthening bilateral ties and global cooperation.

#WATCH | Brasilia, Brazil: President Lula confers Brazil's highest civilian honour, the ‘Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross’, on PM Narendra Modi.



This is the 26th international honour received by PM Modi since 2014 and the third during his current five-nation tour that began on July 2.

Earlier in the tour, PM Modi became the first foreign leader to receive the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The award was presented during his two-day visit to Port of Spain. Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamala Persad Bissessar said the honour recognised PM Modi’s global leadership, close ties with the Indian diaspora, and humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week in Accra, Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama conferred the Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana on PM Modi. The award recognised his global leadership and distinguished statesmanship. Earlier in June, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides conferred the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III on PM Modi at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia. In April, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake presented the Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana, the island nation's highest civilian honour for heads of state. The award highlighted the strong ties and shared vision between the two neighbours.

In March, Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool honoured PM Modi with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean. It was the first time an Indian leader had received the award.

(With inputs from agencies)