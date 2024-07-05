PM Modi congratulates Keir Starmer on winning UK elections; thanks Rishi Sunak for admirable leadership

New Delhi [India], July 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Labour Party's leader, Keir Starmer on his remarkable victory in the UK general elections, and thanked Rishi Sunak for his active contribution to deepening India-UK ties.

Starmer, a former barrister who entered Parliament in 2015 and assumed Labour leadership in 2020, has steered his party towards the political centre.

PM Modi shared a congratulatory message on X, saying that he looks forward to positive and constructive collaboration to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to @Keir_Starmer on the remarkable victory in the UK general elections. I look forward to our positive and constructive collaboration to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas, fostering mutual growth and prosperity," PM Modi said on X.

He further thanked Rishi Sunak for his admirable leadership in the United Kingdom.

PM Modi wrote on X, "Thank you @RishiSunak for your admirable leadership of the UK, and your active contribution to deepen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office. Best wishes to you and your family for the future."

The outgoing British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak took 47.5 per cent of the vote in his constituency. Conceding the Labour Party's win, Sunak apologised and said that he felt responsible for the loss.

"I take responsibility for the loss to the many good, hard-working, conservative candidates who lost tonight despite their tireless efforts, their local records of delivery and their dedication to their communities, I am sorry," Sunak said.

"Today power will change hands in an orderly and peaceful manner, with goodwill on all sides" he said.

Celebrating the landslide win, Labour Party's leader, Keir Starmer, who will soon become the UK's new Prime Minister said that the victory comes with a great responsibility, and pledged "national renewal" after 14 years of Conservative rule, reported CNN.

In late May this year, Sunak called for a snap vote, which came as a surprise for many in his party.

