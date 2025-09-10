PM Modi congratulates Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on re-election

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on his re-election, expressing confidence in further strengthening ties between India and Norway.

Congratulations to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on his re-election. I look forward to continue working closely together to further strengthen the India-Norway partnership in all areas.@jonasgahrstore— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2025

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on his re-election. I look forward to continue working closely together to further strengthen the India-Norway partnership in all areas."

Norway's Labour Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has claimed victory in Monday's legislative elections, securing another term in office after a tight race that also saw a record-breaking performance by the anti-immigration populist Progress Party, Al Jazeera reported.

"We did it," the 65-year-old leader Stoere exclaimed at an election night rally after Labour came out on top, with about 28 per cent of the votes, which enabled him to remain in power with the support of four other left-wing parties.

Rapturous cheering erupted in Oslo on Monday night as Labour supporters gathered to celebrate a closely fought campaign in which the future of a wealth tax that dates to the late 19th century has been a central issue, as per Al Jazeera.

Støre thanked voters and highlighted what the result means for progressive politics in Europe. "The victory shows that it is possible for Social Democratic parties to win elections, even with right-wing forces on the rise," he said, as reported by Norwegian broadcaster VG.

The right-wing Progress Party saw its best result ever in a national election, coming in second place.

Party leader Sylvi Listhaug welcomed the strong showing but struck a cautious tone in her post-election remarks. "It's a great result for us, but there are four tough years ahead for people and businesses," she said.

According to Al Jazeera, Conservative Party leader Erna Solberg apologised for the dismal performance of her party, which fell to third place in parliament.

About 4.3 million people in the Scandinavian nation were eligible to vote for the new 169-member parliament, or Storting. With almost all votes now counted, centre-left parties have won just more than the 85 seats needed to form a majority.

Stoere's second term in office comes after a fiercely contested election, surviving internal party strife, Cabinet scandals and an attempted leadership coup to cling to power.

His Labour Party has faced turbulent years, marked by soaring inflation, rising interest rates and a string of ministerial resignations over tax evasion, ethics breaches and undisclosed share trades.

