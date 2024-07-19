PM Modi Congratulates Ursula von der Leyen on Re-Election as European Commission President
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 19, 2024 12:33 PM2024-07-19T12:33:10+5:302024-07-19T12:34:27+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on her re-election as the President of the European Commission. Modi expressed his enthusiasm for continuing to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the European Union.
Congratulations, @vonderleyen, on your re-election as the President of the European Commission. Look forward to working together to strengthen the 🇮🇳-🇪🇺 Strategic Partnership for global good.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 19, 2024
The Prime Minister conveyed his congratulations via a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Congratulations, @vonderleyen, on your re-election as the President of the European Commission. Look forward to working together to strengthen the IN-EU Strategic Partnership for global good,” PM Modi wrote.Open in app