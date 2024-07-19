PM Modi Congratulates Ursula von der Leyen on Re-Election as European Commission President

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 19, 2024 12:33 PM2024-07-19T12:33:10+5:302024-07-19T12:34:27+5:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on her re-election as the President of the ...

PM Modi Congratulates Ursula von der Leyen on Re-Election as European Commission President | PM Modi Congratulates Ursula von der Leyen on Re-Election as European Commission President

PM Modi Congratulates Ursula von der Leyen on Re-Election as European Commission President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on her re-election as the President of the European Commission. Modi expressed his enthusiasm for continuing to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the European Union.

The Prime Minister conveyed his congratulations via a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Congratulations, @vonderleyen, on your re-election as the President of the European Commission. Look forward to working together to strengthen the IN-EU Strategic Partnership for global good,” PM Modi wrote.

Open in app
Tags :Pm ModiEuropean CommissionUrsula Von Der LeyenInternational news