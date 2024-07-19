PM Modi Congratulates Ursula von der Leyen on Re-Election as European Commission President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on her re-election as the President of the European Commission. Modi expressed his enthusiasm for continuing to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the European Union.

Congratulations, @vonderleyen, on your re-election as the President of the European Commission. Look forward to working together to strengthen the 🇮🇳-🇪🇺 Strategic Partnership for global good. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 19, 2024

