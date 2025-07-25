PM Modi continues to expand 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative globally with tree plantation in Maldives

Male, July 25 In keeping with their deep commitment to conserving nature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Friday planted mango saplings as part of India’s 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (Plant for Mother) and Maldives's "Pledge of 5 million Tree Plantation” campaigns.

"India and the Maldives fully understand the challenges of climate change and environmental degradation. And, we are committed to doing everything possible to boost sustainability. This evening in Male, President Muizzu and I planted saplings, strengthening ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (a tree for Mother) initiative and Pledge of 5 million Tree Plantation of the Maldives Government," PM Modi posted on X.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's commitment to support Maldives and its people, as per its requirements and priorities, and for the peace, progress and prosperity of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Both leaders also jointly inaugurated today the state-of-the-art Ministry of Defence (MoD) building of Maldives in Male.

Overlooking the Indian Ocean, the 11-storey building is a symbol of the strong and long-standing defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

The MoD building has been constructed with India's financial assistance and will contribute towards enhancing the capabilities of the defence and law enforcement authorities of Maldives.

Prime Minister Modi also handed over two units of Aarogya Maitri Health Cube [BHISHM] sets to the Government of Maldives. With state-of-the-art medical equipment as part of the cube, it can provide medical aid to 200 casualties with in-built support to sustain a crew of six medical personnel for up to 72 hours.

"Presented BHISHM cubes to President Muizzu, reaffirming our partnership in service of the people. Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita & Maitri (BHISHM) is a symbol of India’s commitment to timely and compassionate healthcare support. These deployable medical cubes carry essential medicines and equipment for emergency care," said PM Modi.

Earlier, the two leaders witnessed exchange of six MOUs in the fields of fisheries and aquaculture, meteorology, digital public infrastructure, UPI, Indian pharmacopoeia and concessional Line of Credit. The new Line of Credit offers Rupees 4850 crores (approx USD 550 million) in support of infrastructure development and other activities in Maldives.

An Amendatory Agreement for the existing Line of Credit (LoC) was also exchanged. It reduces Maldives’s annual debt repayment obligations by 40 per cent (from USD 51 million to 29 million). Both sides also exchanged Terms of Reference of the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The two leaders also virtually inaugurated a roads and drainage system project in Addu city and six High Impact Community Development Projects in other cities. Prime Minister Modi handed over 3,300 social housing units and 72 vehicles for Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) and Immigration authorities.

