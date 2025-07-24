PM Modi emplanes for Maldives after concluding UK visit; to attend Independence Day celebrations

London [UK], July 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday departed for the Maldives from the UK after the conclusion of the first leg of his two-nation visit.

The Prime Minister will undertake a state visit to the island nation from July 25 to July 26 at the invitation of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will be partaking in the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives as the Guest of Honour. He is also visiting on the 60th anniversary of India-Maldives diplomatic relations.

"A landmark visit to UK concludes, elevating the India-UK trade and economic ties to new heights. PM Narendra Modi emplanes for the second leg of his tourMaldives," the Ministry of External Affairs stated on X.

The visit came following the PM's engagements in the UK, where he oversaw the signing of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

During his visit to the UK from July 23 to July 24, Prime Minister Modi met with his UK counterpart, Keir Starmer, at Chequers, the country residence of the Prime Minister.

The two PMs also welcomed the signing of the landmark India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which raised the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a new level.

The deal significantly enhanced bilateral trade, investment, economic collaborations and job creation in both economies.

The two sides also agreed to negotiate a Double Contribution Convention, which will come into effect along with the CETA and will facilitate professionals and the service industry in both countries by promoting competitiveness and reducing the cost of doing business for commercial entities.

The two leaders also reviewed the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship and adopted the India-UK Vision 2035.

The Vision 2035 infuses greater ambition and renewed momentum into the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership by steering the relationship for the next ten years in key areas of economy and growth, technology, innovation, research and education, defence and security, climate action, health and people-to-people ties.

The two leaders also welcomed the finalisation of a Defence Industrial Roadmap to promote collaboration in the co-design, co-development, and co-production of defence products, aiming to meet the growing demand in both countries as well as for the global market.

They also expressed satisfaction with the growing collaboration in new and emerging technologies and called for the accelerated implementation of the Technology and Security Initiative (TSI), which completed one year today. The initiative focuses on telecom, critical minerals, AI, biotechnology and health technology, semiconductors, advanced materials, and quantum.

The two Prime Ministers also welcomed the growing partnership between India and the UK in the education sector, with six UK universities working to open campuses in India under the New Education Policy (NEP). Southampton University, which opened its campus in Gurugram, is the first foreign university to open its campus in India under the NEP.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked Prime Minister Starmer for his strong support and solidarity extended to the people of India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, while noting that extremism and radicalisation pose a threat to both societies.

Prime Minister Modi also sought the UK's cooperation in bringing to justice economic offenders and fugitives who had fled India to escape legal proceedings against them.

The two leaders also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest, including developments in the Indo-Pacific, West Asia, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

PM Modi further invited his UK counterpart to visit India at the earliest convenience.

Following his meeting with Starmer, the Prime Minister met with King Charles III at Sandringham Estate in England and discussed bilateral issues and progress between the two nations.

He also presented a sapling to the King to be planted in Sandringham Estate in autumn as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, the MEA stated.

