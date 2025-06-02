PM Modi expresses deep appreciation to Paraguay for its strong condemnation of Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi [India], June 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his "deep appreciation" to Paraguay for its "strong condemnation" of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack as he held a "comprehensive discussion" with President Santiago Pena Palacios in the national capital.

According to the MEA, the two leaders held a comprehensive discussion at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including trade and investment, health and pharmaceuticals, defence and security, infrastructure, mining and mineral resources, agriculture and food security, green energy, digitalisation, innovation and people-to-people links among others.

During a press briefing, P Kumaran, Secretary (East) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), highlighted that both leaders "unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all forms," with President Pena extending deep solidarity with the victims and their families.

President Pena is in India for a three-day state visit, which will conclude on June 4.

"Prime Minister Modi expressed his deep appreciation to Paraguay for its strong condemnation of the terrorist attack... as well as for the sincere condolences and solidarity expressed with the people and the government of India. Both leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations. On behalf of the Paraguayan people, President Pena expressed his deep solidarity with the victims and families of the terrorist attack," Kumaran stated during the briefing.

The April 22 terror attack took place in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, where Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 tourists in the name of religion. Two weeks later, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', which targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Kumaran further noted that during Pena's meeting with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House earlier today, both leaders welcomed the establishment of a Joint Commission Mechanism (JCM) at the Secretary/Vice Ministerial level to advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Recognising India's growing global economic role, the MEA emphasised President Pena's keen interest in attracting Indian investments to Paraguay.

"The two sides welcomed the establishment of a Joint Commission Mechanism at the Secretary/ Vice Ministerial level. The JCM will serve as a key platform to review and advance cooperation in priority areas of mutual interest. recognising India's growing global economic role, President Pina expressed keen interest in attracting Indian investments to Paraguay. He engaged with prominent Indian business leaders in Delhi. He is scheduled to travel tomorrow to Mumbai and interact with top Indian business leaders and companies," Kumaran added.

President Pena will also be meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the evening, where a banquet will be hosted.

The President is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu in the evening at Rashtrapati Bhawan, where a banquet will be hosted for him.

"The bilateral relationship was expanded steadily with growing cooperation in sectors such as trade, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals, and information technology. Paraguay is a growing trade partner for India in the Latin American region," he added.

Earlier in the day, President Pena paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, laying a wreath at the memorial.

