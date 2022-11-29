PM Modi expresses happiness on rising mobile phone exports

New Delhi, Nov 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed happiness over phone exports doubling on a year-on-year basis during the April-October period of the current fiscal.

Mobile phone exports raced past the $5 billion-mark within seven months. This is more than double of $2.2 billion that India clocked in the same period last year.

On a tweet by Minister of State for Information Technology and Electronics, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Prime Minister replied, "India continues to make strides in the world of manufacturing."

"Because of PMA@narendramodi ji's visionary PLI scheme, mobile phone exports have raced past the $5 billion mark within seven months, more than double of $2.2 billion that India clocked in the same period of last year," Chandrasekhar had tweeted.

