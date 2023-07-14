PM Modi, French counterpart Elisabeth Borne discuss furthering cooperation

Paris [France], July 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting with his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne and discussed furthering cooperation in various areas, including economy, trade, energy, environment, education, mobility, digital public infrastructure and people-to-people ties.

The two sides reiterated their desire to further deepen the multifaceted cooperation between India and France. Following the meeting, Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "PM @narendramodi held fruitful talks with PM @elisabeth_borne in Paris. The leaders reviewed various facets of India-France partnership as well as discussed measures to further strengthen the ties between both the countries."

"The leaders discussed furthering cooperation in various areas such as economic and trade, energy, environment, education, mobility, railways, digital public infrastructure, museology and people to people ties," Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Paris on Thursday on a two-day official visit, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport. French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne welcomed him at the airport.

French PM Elisabeth Borne tweeted, "Welcome to Paris @narendramodi. As we celebrate 25 years of our strategic partnership, let's continue to deepen cooperation between France and India for ecological transition, education and culture."

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was also given a rousing welcome by members of the Indian diaspora in Paris. He also met President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher at the Senate building. PM Modi will join French President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day in Paris as the Guest of Honour on April 14.

An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion.PM Modi's France visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between the two countries.

