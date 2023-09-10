PM Modi, French President Macron give assurances to take India-France relations to newer heights 

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Following the working lunch meeting with the French President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that they would take India-France relations to newer heights of progress.

PM Modi took to his social media 'X', and tweeted, "A very productive lunch meeting with President @EmmanuelMacron. We discussed a series of topics and look forward to ensuring India-France relations scale new heights of progress."

Macron arrived in New Delhi a day ago to attend the two-day-long G20 Summit hosted by India under its Presidency.

Macron is due to hold bilateral meetings over the two-day summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva among others.

According to the French President’s office Macron leaves for Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon.

A statement from Macron’s office said, "The G20 Summit will enable France’s Head of State to continue his ongoing dialogue with his counterparts from every continent, so as to combat the risks of fragmentation of the world. It will also be an opportunity to make progress in implementing joint responses to the major global challenges that can only be tackled effectively through multilateral action: peace and stability, poverty alleviation, protection of climate and our planet, food security, and digital regulation."

It further said, "The Summit will also provide an opportunity to follow up on the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact held in Paris last June. This led to the establishment of the Paris Agenda for People and the Planet, providing a framework for collective action to ensure that no country has to choose between fighting poverty and protecting the planet."

Prior to his departure, Macron is likely to hold a press conference at the venue on Sunday afternoon, according to the Embassy of France in India. He will depart for Bangladesh for a bilateral visit on Sunday afternoon.

