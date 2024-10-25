PM Modi hails India-Germany growing defence cooperation as symbol of 'mutual trust'

New Delhi [India], October 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the growing cooperation between India and Germany in the defence and security sectors, citing it as a symbol of their deep mutual trust .

While addressing the Joint presser at Hyderabad House, PM Modi stated, "The growing cooperation in the defence and security sectors is a symbol of our deep mutual trust. The agreement on the exchange of classified information is a new step in this direction."

"The Mutual Legal Assistant Treaty concluded today will strengthen our joint efforts to deal with terrorism and separatist elements," he added.

Further, he also expressed concern about the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia and stated that it is a matter of concern for both nations.

"India has always believed that problems cannot be solved by war and India is ready to make every possible contribution for the restoration of peace," PM Modi said.

During his address, he 'heartily' welcomed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his delegation to India, marking their third meeting in two years.

"I heartily welcome Chancellor Scholz and his delegation to India," Modi said. "I am happy that we have got the opportunity to welcome you to India for the third time in the last 2 years.The first IGC meeting of my third term has just concluded. We are just coming from the CEO Forum meeting."

"At the same time, the German Navy ship is making a port call in Goa and the sports world is also not behind. Friendly matches are also being played between our hockey teams. Friends, under the leadership of Chancellor Scholz, our partnership has got a new momentum and direction," he added.

The Prime Minister praised Germany's "Focus on India Strategy," a comprehensive blueprint to modernise and elevate the partnership between the two largest democracies.

"I congratulate Chancellor Scholz for Germany's Focus on India Strategy. It has a blueprint to modernise and elevate the partnership between the two largest democracies of the world in a comprehensive manner," he said.

"A consensus has also been reached on Whole of Government initiatives in critical and emerging technology, skills, development and innovation. This will strengthen and secure cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and clean energy," he added.

Highlighting both nations partnership, PM Modi stated that "India's youth power is contributing to Germany's prosperity and growth. We welcome Germany's skilled labour strategies for India... In our (India and Germany) partnership, there is clarity and its future is bright."

Earlier, India and Germany exchanged MoUs and agreements in the presence of PM Modi and Scholz at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

Scholz is in India on a two-day state visit for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC)

This marks Scholz's third visit to India since he became Chancellor in 2021. In the year 2023, he visited India twice - for a bilateral state visit in February and to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in September.

