PM Modi hails Indian diaspora's role in development of Kuwait, says India of future will be hub of global development

Kuwait City, Dec 21 Lauding the hard work, achievement and contribution of the Indian community to the development of Kuwait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended an invitation to diaspora members to participate in Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Maha Kumbh events to be held next month while spotlighting that India of the future will be the hub of global development and the growth engine of the world.

Addressing a massive gathering of Indian diaspora at a special 'Hala Modi' event held at the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex in Kuwait City, PM Modi praised their significant contributions and vital role played by the Indian community in fostering India-Kuwait ties.

"I am not here today just to meet you, but to celebrate your achievements. Just a little while ago, I had the opportunity to meet Indian workers here who are engaged in various professional sectors. They are involved in construction work, and many others are contributing their hard work in other sectors as well. Indian doctors, nurses, and paramedics are a significant strength in Kuwait's medical sector. Those of you who are teachers are helping shape the next generation of Kuwait. The doctors, architects, and other professionals among you are building the future of Kuwait's workforce. The citizens of Kuwait highly respect you all because of your hard work, honesty, and skills," said PM Modi.

Addressing Indian nationals representing a cross-section of the community in Kuwait, the Prime Minister outlined India's approach as a 'Vishwabandhu' (a friend to the world) and elaborated upon the country's rapid progress and transformation, especially in the fields of technology, infrastructure and sustainability.

"You all came from India and stayed here, but you have kept the spirit of Indianness in your hearts. India is moving forward with a new attitude. India is the fifth-largest economy in the world. India has the number one fintech ecosystem in the world," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted achievements such as financial inclusion, women-led development and inclusive growth besides spotlighting the shared aspirations of the two countries - of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'New Kuwait' - emphasising that there were huge opportunities for India and Kuwait to work together.

He thanked the leadership of Kuwait for the welfare of the Indian community and reflected on India's strong commitment to support Indian workers in Kuwait and elsewhere in the Gulf with technology-based initiatives undertaken by the government such as E-Migrate portal among others.

"India has the potential to become the world's skill capital. For many decades to come, India will remain the youngest country in the world. In this scenario, India has the capacity to meet the global demand for skills. To achieve this, India is aligning its skill development programmes with global needs. In recent years, India has signed migration and employment agreements with nearly two dozen countries. These include Gulf countries, as well as Japan, Australia, France, Germany, Mauritius, the UK, and Italy. Countries around the world are opening doors to India's skilled manpower," he mentioned.

Sharing achievements and growth trajectory with the diaspora, Prime Minister Modi asserted that India of the future will be the hub of global development and the growth engine of the world.

"India is continuously becoming digitally smart, and this is just the beginning. The future of India will be shaped by innovations that will guide the entire world. The future India will be a hub for global development. It will be the growth engine of the world," he said.

Prime Minister Modi, who is the first Indian PM to visit the Gulf nation in 43 years, specifically mentioned that the relationship between India and Kuwait is one of civilizations, of the sea, of affection, and of trade with both countries situated on the two shores of the Arabian Sea.

"India is one of the first countries to have recognised Kuwait's independence. And that is why coming to a country and a society with so many memories attached to it, and with which our present is connected, is truly memorable for me...

"Today, personally, this moment is very special for me. After more than four decades, after 43 years, an Indian Prime Minister has come to Kuwait. It takes four hours to travel from India to here, but it took the Prime Minister four decades," he stated.

During his address, PM Modi stated the warmth and affection of the Indian diaspora in Kuwait is extraordinary.

"I arrived in Kuwait just two and a half hours ago and since stepping here, I have felt a unique sense of warmth and closeness. People have come from various states of India, and looking at all of you, it feels as if a 'Mini India' has gathered before me," he said.

Prime Minister also extended an invitation to diaspora members to participate in Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Maha Kumbh to be held in India in January 2025.

"The first month of the new year, January 2025, is going to be a month full of many national celebrations. This year, from January 8 to 10, the 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas' will be held in Bhubaneswar (Odisha). People from around the world will attend, and I invite all of you to this event. After that, please come to Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) to join the Maha Kumbh, which will be held from January 13 to February 26," said PM Modi.

