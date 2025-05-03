PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Angolan President Lourenco at Hyderabad House

New Delhi [India], May 3 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met President of Angola, Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, at Hyderabad House.

PM Modi, along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, also held a bilateral meeting with President Lourenco at Hyderabad House.

Sharing a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "Fostering India-Angola special relationship. PM @narendramodi warmly received President Mr. Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola at Hyderabad House ahead of their bilateral talks."

Earlier, EAM Jaishankar had also met with Angolan President during his State Visit to India. He further said that the meeting between PM Modi and Angolan President is expected to strengthen cooperation not just between India and Angola, but also boost India-Africa relations.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Honored to call-on President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola during his State Visit to India. Value his warm sentiments for India and guidance for taking forward our partnership. Confident that his talks with PM @narendramodi later today will chart new avenues of growth for India-Angola & India-Africa ties."

Lourenco, earlier in the day, received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar and others were also present.

In a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, "A special welcome for a Global South partner. President of Angola Mr. Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco was given a 21 gun salute and Guard of Honour as he arrived at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Warmly received by President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn & PM @narendramodi.

Lourenco also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat by laying a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial. The Angolan President also signed the visitors' book after laying a wreath, paying homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.

A day earlier, Lourenco arrived in New Delhi on a State Visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation. He was accorded a special welcome at the airport by Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh.

