PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Poland's President Duda

Warsaw [Poland], August 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a delegation-level talk with Poland President Andrzej Duda. The talks between the leaders were held in Warsaw.

"Happy to have met President @AndrzejDuda in Warsaw. We had an excellent discussion on ways to deepen India-Poland ties. India greatly values the warm relations with Poland. We look forward to boosting commercial and cultural linkages between our nations in the times to come," posted PM Modi on X.

Earlier, PM Modi laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw. Notably, PM Modi's visit to Warsaw comes as India and Poland are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

Following a ceremonial welcome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday also held a bilateral meeting with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk in Warsaw.

PM Modi held constructive discussions with Tusk in Warsaw. The leaders agreed to elevate relations to a 'Strategic Partnership'.

Their discussions covered diverse areas of bilateral ties, including trade and investment, Science and technology, Defence and security, and cultural and people-to-people connections. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern.

Shortly after the meeting with Tusk, PM Modi posted on X, "I am glad to have met my friend, Prime Minister Donald Tusk. In our talks, we took stock of the full range of India-Poland relations. We are particularly keen to deepen linkages in areas such as food processing, urban infrastructure, renewable energy and AI."

"PM Donald Tusk and I also discussed ways to expand cooperation in defence and security. It is equally gladdening that we have agreed on a social security agreement, which will benefit our people," the Prime Minister further said.

Earlier the Polish Prime Minister in his post on X posted, " Finally. After 45 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it's good to see you in Warsaw."

Addressing a press meeting with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, PM Modi said India supports dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability and is ready to provide all possible cooperation along with its friendly countries.

"The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a matter of deep concern for all of us. India firmly believes that no problem can be solved on the battlefield. The loss of innocent lives in any crisis has become the biggest challenge for the entire humanity. We support dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability. For this, India is ready to provide all possible cooperation along with its friendly countries," the Prime Minister said.

