PM Modi in Singapore: Woman Ties Rakhi to Prime Minister as He Arrives at Hotel (Watch Video)

A woman from the Indian diaspora tied a rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived at a hotel in Singapore on Wednesday. The gesture was captured in a video shared by ANI, showing the emotional moment as members of the Indian community warmly welcomed the Prime Minister.

A woman ties rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at a hotel in Singapore. Members of the Indian diaspora welcomed PM Modi on his arrival in Singapore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed by the Indian diaspora at a hotel in Singapore.



During his visit, PM Modi will meet Singapore PM Lawrence Wong and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and interact with Singaporean leadership. He will also meet with business leaders

As he arrives at a hotel in Singapore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora. He gives his autograph to one of the members present there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries his hands on a Dhol

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries his hands on a dhol. Members of the Indian diaspora welcomed PM Modi on his arrival in Singapore.

During his visit, PM Modi will meet Singapore PM Lawrence Wong and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and interact with Singaporean leadership. He will also meet with business leaders from Singapore.

Landed in Singapore. Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India's reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti makes our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties.

Upon his arrival at Changi Airport from Brunei, PM Modi was welcomed by Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule and Singapore’s High Commissioner to India Simon Wong, along with other officials. The visit follows PM Modi’s official trip to Brunei, where he held talks with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and inaugurated the new Chancery of the High Commission of India in Bandar Seri Begawan.