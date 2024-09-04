PM Modi in Singapore: Woman Ties Rakhi to Prime Minister as He Arrives at Hotel (Watch Video)

September 4, 2024

A woman from the Indian diaspora tied a rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived at a ...

A woman from the Indian diaspora tied a rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived at a hotel in Singapore on Wednesday. The gesture was captured in a video shared by ANI, showing the emotional moment as members of the Indian community warmly welcomed the Prime Minister.

Woman ties Rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at a hotel in Singapore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed by the Indian diaspora at a hotel in Singapore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries his hands on a Dhol

During his visit, PM Modi will meet Singapore PM Lawrence Wong and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and interact with Singaporean leadership. He will also meet with business leaders from Singapore.

Upon his arrival at Changi Airport from Brunei, PM Modi was welcomed by Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule and Singapore’s High Commissioner to India Simon Wong, along with other officials. The visit follows PM Modi’s official trip to Brunei, where he held talks with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and inaugurated the new Chancery of the High Commission of India in Bandar Seri Begawan.

