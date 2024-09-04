PM Narendra Modi Beats 'Dhol' While Chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' in Singapore (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Singapore on Wednesday, September 4, marking his fifth official visit to the country. During his arrival, he enthusiastically played the 'dhol' and chanted 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' as the Indian diaspora in the island nation warmly welcomed him on a Maharashtrian tune.

Indians in Singapore had been eagerly anticipating PM Modi's arrival on the second leg of his two-nation tour following his visit to Brunei for the first time.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed by the Indian diaspora at a hotel in Singapore.



During his visit, PM Modi will meet Singapore PM Lawrence Wong and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and interact with Singaporean leadership. He will also meet with business leaders… pic.twitter.com/qIfj8XXBEm — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2024

A video of the Prime Minister playing the drum to the rhythm of the Lezim dance, a traditional folk dance from Maharashtra, quickly went viral on social media. In the video, PM Modi can be seen beating the 'dhol' while women dance to the beats, chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya.' Later, a woman tied a rakhi to the Prime Minister and took a selfie with him to commemorate the occasion.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi soon after his arrival for his fifth official trip to Singapore. "Landed in Singapore. Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India’s reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti makes our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties."

Landed in Singapore. Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India’s reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti makes our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties. pic.twitter.com/SG2IttCKEg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2024

“PM @narendramodi lands in the Lion city, Singapore today. Warmly received by Minister of Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam of Singapore. An action-packed agenda lies ahead,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

PM Modi will meet Singapore PM Lawrence Wong and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and interact with Singaporean leadership. He will also meet with business leaders from Singapore.