PM Modi invites former PM Suga to lead delegation of Japanese MPs to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met former Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo and thanked him for strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

They recalled their previous interactions, including their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit in Washington DC in September 2021. "The Prime Minister appreciated Suga's contribution to deepening and strengthening India-Japan relations," the Ministry of External (MEA) said in statement.

The two leaders exchanged views on further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership. The Prime Minister invited Suga to lead a delegation of Japanese MPs to India.

According to sources, the Prime Minister appreciated former Japanese PM Suga for his 'Ganesh' group of MPs

PM Modi appreciated Suga, who belongs to a group of MPs called the Ganesh group. He also invited the Ganesh group of MPs to visit India and visit the festivities during Ganeshotsav this year, sources said.

Earlier today, PM Modi participated in the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo, along with leaders of other Japan, the US and Australia.

During the summit, leaders reiterated their shared commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and the importance of upholding the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful resolution of disputes.

( With inputs from ANI )

