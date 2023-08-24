PM Modi invites South African geneticist to collaborate with Indian Institutes in field of genetics

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited South African geneticist and CEO of the Academy of Science of South Africa Himla Soodyall to collaborate with Indian institutes in the field of genetics.

They further discussed the domain of human genetic lines and their application in disease screening.

Taking on his social media handle 'X', MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "PM @narendramodi held engaging discussions with noted South African geneticist & CEO of the Academy of Science of South Africa, Dr Himla Soodyall. They exchanged views on the domain of human genetic lines and its application in disease screening. PM invited Dr. Soodyall to collaborate with Indian institutes in the field of genetics."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has given high importance to relations with Africa.

He further stressed that India is a close partner in making Africa a global powerhouse.

"Under Agenda 2063, India is a reliable and close partner in making Africa a global powerhouse. To reduce the digital divide in Africa, we have provided over 15000 scholarships in tele-education and telemedicine," he said.

While addressing the BRICS-Africa Outreach, he also said that India is working with South Africa for joint manufacturing of vaccines.

"During the time of the Covid pandemic, we have provided food items and vaccines to different countries. Now, we are also working with South Africa for joint manufacturing of Covid as well as other vaccines," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated leaders and people of Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE over their inclusion as full members of BRICS and said that India has always supported the expansion of the organisation.

In a statement in the presence of other leaders from BRICS countries, PM Modi said India has always believed that adding new members will strengthen BRICS as an organisation.

