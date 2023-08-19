PM Modi, Iranian President Raisi discuss how to realise full potential of Chabahar port

New Delhi [India], August 19 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he spoke with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and discussed the realisation of the full potential of the Chabahar port.

"Pleased to speak to Iranian President H.E. Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi yesterday. We discussed strengthening of bilateral and regional cooperation, including realising the full potential of Chabahar Port. Look forward to meeting President Raisi in South Africa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit," PM Modi wrote on X on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and discussed matters of bilateral and regional importance.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including to realise the full potential of Chabahar Port as a connectivity hub.

PM Modi and Iranian President Raisi discussed cooperation at multilateral forums, including the expansion of BRICS. The two leaders looked forward to their meeting on the margins of the upcoming BRICS Summit set to be held in South Africa from August 22-24.

During the telephone conversation, PM Modi stated that the relationship between Iran and India is underpinned by close historic and civilizational ties.

Earlier in July, PM Modi chaired the SCO Summit virtually and said Iran is going to join as a new member of the organization and also welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Obligation for the SCO membership of Belarus.

"I am happy that today Iran is going to join the SCO family as a new member. For this, I convey my best wishes to President Ebrahim Raisi and the people of Iran. Also, we welcome the signing of the memorandum of obligation for Belarus' SCO membership," PM Modi said at the Summit.

At the SCO Summit, PM Modi said that SCO members can work towards maximizing the utilization of the Chabahar Port following Iran's membership of the SCO, the official press release by Prime Minister's Office said. He further mentioned the importance of better connectivity.

"The International North-South Transport Corridor can serve as a secure and efficient route for landlocked countries in Central Asia to access the Indian Ocean. We should strive to realize its full potential," as per the release.

"Strong connectivity is crucial for the progress of any region. Better connectivity not only enhances mutual trade but also fosters mutual trust. However, in these efforts, it is essential to uphold the basic principles of the SCO charter, particularly respecting the sovereignty and regional integrity of the Member States," the release said.

In September last year, PM Modi held a meeting with Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand. The two leaders spoke about the growing friendship between India and Iran.

