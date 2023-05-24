PM Modi lauds Australia's opposition leader for bipartisan support to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between two countries

Sydney [Australia], May 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Peter Dutton, Leader of the Opposition in the Australian Parliament, and appreciated the strong bipartisan support enjoyed by the India - Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Dutton called on PM Modi and the discussions covered various aspects of the bilateral partnership, including people-to-people linkages.

"Prime Minister appreciated the strong bipartisan support enjoyed by the India - Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," a PMO release said.

Discussions between the two leaders also covered regional developments.

"It was a pleasure to meet you again. Appreciate that you are ensuring bipartisan support to India- Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Dutton described PM Modi as a "friend of Australia".

"Wonderful to catch up again with a great friend of Australia, @narendramodi. Proud of the special and growing relationship Australia has with India and may it go from strength to strength in the years ahead India-Australia," he said in a tweet.

PM Modi earlier had talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

PM Albanese said Prime Minister Modi's visit to Australia has strengthened the close and strong relationship that Australia enjoys with India

PM Modi also met Australia's Governor-General David Hurley and his wife Linda Hurley in Sydney.

