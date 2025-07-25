PM Modi, Maldivian President Muizzu inaugurate new Defence Ministry building in Male

Male [Maldives], July 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu jointly inaugurated the state-of-the-art Ministry of Defence (MoD) building of Maldives in Male.

Overlooking the Indian Ocean, the eleven-storey building is a symbol of the strong and long-standing defence and security cooperation between the two countries, according to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The MoD building has been constructed with India's financial assistance and will contribute towards enhancing the capabilities of the defence and law enforcement authorities of the Maldives.

As PM Modi arrived at the venue, he was greeted by enthusiastic crowds chanting "Narendra Modi Zindabad" and holding banners that read "Honouring Enduring Partnership - Welcome, Prime Minister Modi."

In a post on X, Maldivian President's Office stated in a post on X, "His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Muizzu and His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, inaugurate the Dhoshimeyna Building, the new office premises of Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF)."

His Excellency President Dr @MMuizzu and His Excellency Shri @narendramodi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, inaugurate the Dhoshimeyna Building, the new office premises of Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF).#MaldivesIndia pic.twitter.com/fr1TDtQkPy— The President's Office (@presidencymv) July 25, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####

Prime Minister Modi described the inauguration as another instance of strong India-Maldives cooperation.

In a post on X, he said, "President Muizzu and I inaugurated a new building of the Ministry of Defence in Male. This is yet another instance of strong India-Maldives cooperation."

President Muizzu and I inaugurated a new building of the Ministry of Defence in Malé. This is yet another instance of strong India-Maldives cooperation.@MMuizzu pic.twitter.com/k540iszTyM— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2025

Earlier in the day, PM Modi reaffirmed the Maldives' significance in India's regional outreach.

In a post on X, he said, "Held very fruitful discussions with President Muizzu. Maldives is at the core of our 'Neighbourhood First' and Mahasagar Vision. Our discussion covered several sectors, notably commercial and cultural linkages. We both agree that the India-Maldives friendship will always be bright and clear. India is honoured to work closely with the Maldives in areas such as housing, connectivity, infrastructure, defence, digital technology and more. Climate change and renewable energy are also two vital pillars of our bilateral cooperation."

Held very fruitful discussions with President Muizzu. Maldives is at the core of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ and Mahasagar Vision. Our discussion covered several sectors, notably commercial and cultural linkages. We both agree that the India-Maldives friendship will always be… pic.twitter.com/wNlXkx3suz— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2025

India is honoured to work closely with the Maldives in areas such as housing, connectivity, infrastructure, defence, digital technology and more. Climate change and renewable energy are also two vital pillars of our bilateral cooperation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2025

In a further gesture of goodwill, PM Modi also gifted two Aarogya Maitri Health Cubes to President Muizzu on behalf of the Government of India.

In a post on X, the President's office said, "His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Muizzu accepts two Aarogya Maitri Health Cubes gifted by His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, on behalf of the government of India to the Maldives. The state-of-the-art portable hospitals are equipped with an ICU, operating theatre, laboratory, X-ray, and other emergency medical facilities. Each unit can operate independently for 72 hours and treat up to 200 individuals."

His Excellency President Dr @MMuizzu accepts two Aarogya Maitri Health Cubes gifted by His Excellency Shri @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India, on behalf of the government of India to the Maldives. The state-of-the-art portable hospitals are equipped with an ICU, operating… pic.twitter.com/AIMn8Xjkc4 — The President's Office (@presidencymv) July 25, 2025

}}}}

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the Maldives at the invitation of President Muizzu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor