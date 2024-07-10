PM Modi meeting with Austrian leaders to expand India-Austria cooperation

Vienna [Austria], July 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held significant meetings with Austrian leaders, including Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer, to bolster bilateral cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration between India and Austria.

In a series of posts on X, Prime Minister Modi shared insights into his discussions and engagements. "Had a very good meeting with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and discussed ways to expand India-Austria cooperation," he stated, noting the positive outcome of their conversation.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted his interaction with business leaders from both countries. "Met business leaders from India and Austria. Our nations are confident of leveraging the many opportunities ahead to boost commercial and trade linkages," he said, underlining the mutual confidence in enhancing economic ties.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) echoed these sentiments, stating, "Boosting India-Austria business ties! PM Narendra Modi and Chancellor Karl Nehammer met business leaders from India and Austria. They discussed ways to promote innovation and explore opportunities for collaboration in various sectors."

Further elaborating on the meeting with Chancellor Nehammer, the PMO added, "Furthering India-Austria friendship! PM Narendra Modi had a productive meeting with Chancellor Karl Nehammer of Austria. They deliberated on further deepening the friendship between both the countries in sectors such as innovation, infrastructure development, renewable energy, artificial intelligence and more."

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Vienna on Tuesday evening for a day-long State visit. The visit holds special significance as it marks several decades since an Indian Prime Minister last visited Austria, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Notably, this is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years. Indira Gandhi was the last PM to visit Austria in 1983.

