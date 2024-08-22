PM Modi meets Billenium CEO Gawel Lopinski, discusses expansion and business opportunities in emerging technologies

Warsaw (Poland) August 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with Gawel Lopinski, CEO of Billenium Pvt Ltd, a prominent Polish IT company and enquired about his expansion plans and also spoke about significant opportunities for business collaboration between India and Poland in the field of new and emerging technologies.

PM Modi met with Gawel Lopinski, CEO of Billenium Pvt. Ltd., a company with a notable presence in Pune, a press release by the Prime Minister's Office said.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted India's growth story propelled by a favourable investment climate and the 'Make in India' programme. PM Modi also enquired about his expansion plans and mentioned the significant opportunities for business collaboration between India-Poland in the field of new and emerging technologies, AI, cybersecurity and digital economy, the release said.

Prime Minister assured Lopinski of India's commitment to Ease of Doing Business and investment-friendly environment.

Randhir Jaiswal shared pictures of PM Modi with Lopinski and said, "PM Narendra Modi met Gawel Lopinski, CEO of Billenium Pvt. Ltd., a leading Polish IT company with a notable presence in Pune."

The post added, "PM appreciated Billenium's venture in India. PM noted that the rapid growth of digital economy in the country has generated new opportunities for collaborations between the Indian and Polish IT industries. PM highlighted the complementary nature of the IT industries in both countries."

Meanwhile, Lopinski said that he discussed about potential investments, responsibilities and how India is becoming one of the superpowers. "I'm very honoured and privileged to be here. We talked about the values in leadership, trust in particular at the pace India is growing, we are happy to be there to invest and take the opportunity to have such a great talent pool in India as we operate in the new technology IT industry, especially in life science and healthcare sector. We also discussed potential investments, responsibilities and how India is becoming one of the superpowers, probably top 3 in the foreseeable future as far as the economy is concerned."

He added, "With great power comes great responsibility and it seems India is taking this responsibility very seriously by influencing not only locally but in in our region and effectively in the world. I took the opportunity to express gratitude for becoming one of the global leaders..."

