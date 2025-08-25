PM Modi meets Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka

New Delhi [India], August 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Fijian counterpart, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, here in the national capital on Monday.

Fiji PM Rabuka commenced his official visit to India on Sunday and will remain until August 26.

His visit is set to deepen the India-Fiji partnership across various sectors further.

PM Rabuka was received by the Union Minister of State for Education and Development of the Northeastern Region, Sukanta Majumdar, following his arrival in the National Capital. This is the first visit of Prime Minister Rabuka to India in his present capacity.

On Sunday, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda met with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka.

During the meeting, the Fijian PM was accompanied by the Minister of Health and Medical Services of Fiji, Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, and other senior officials.

Union Minister Nadda held talks with PM Rabuka on enhancing cooperation in the healthcare sector.

In a post on X, he said, "Met with the Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, in New Delhi today as part of our 'Know BJP' initiative. Our discussions focused on strengthening party-to-party relations, where I highlighted our party's ideology, organizational framework, and its role in driving India's development journey. We also had a detailed discussion on enhancing cooperation in the healthcare sector. Looking forward to deepening our partnership for the mutual benefit of both nations."

Met with the Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, in New Delhi today as part of our 'Know BJP' initiative. Our discussions focused on strengthening party-to-party relations, where I highlighted our party’s ideology, organizational framework, and its role in… pic.twitter.com/VOrcxOpOzw — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 24, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Fiji PM Rabuka and PM Modi will hold talks on Monday, and Prime Minister Narenda Modi will be hosting a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary.

He is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu.

As per an MEA statement, Rabuka is also expected to deliver a talk on 'Ocean of Peace' at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in the national capital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor