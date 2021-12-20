PM Modi meets foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries, emphasises potential of enhanced economic cooperation

Foreign Ministers of five Central Asian countries -- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan -- called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and emphasised the readiness of their leaderships to further strengthen relations with India.

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance that India attaches to its long-standing relations with Central Asian countries, which are part of its 'Extended Neighbourhood'.

He also underscored the potential of enhanced economic cooperation between India and Central Asia, and the role of connectivity in that regard.

The Prime Minister conveyed his felicitations to the Ministers on the 30th anniversary of their independence this year.

Recalling his memorable visits to all Central Asian countries in 2015 and subsequently to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyz Republic, PM Modi underlined the importance of maintaining cultural and people-to-people contacts between India and Central Asia, given the popularity of Indian films, music, yoga etc in the region.

The Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian countries are in New Delhi and participated in the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue.

"The Foreign Ministers conveyed the greetings of their Presidents to Prime Minister Modi and emphasized the readiness of their leadership to further strengthen relations with India," a PMO release said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval were also present during PM Modi's meeting with Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries.

The ministers briefed PM Modi on the deliberations of the India-Central Asia Dialogue held under the chairmanship of External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Sunday. The Dialogue focused on trade and connectivity, development partnership and regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan.

The India-Central Asia Dialogue has given impetus to the excellent bilateral relations between India and Central Asian countries. India and the Central Asian countries will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations next year, the release added.

( With inputs from ANI )

