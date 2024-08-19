PM Modi meets Japans Foreign, Defence ministers ahead of 2+2 meeting

New Delhi [India], August 19 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Japan's Defence and Foreign Ministers ahead of the 3rd India-Japan 2+2 ministerial meeting and took stock of progress in the defence and security ties between the two nations.

PM Modi "reaffirmed" the role of India-Japan partnership in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Delighted to meet Japanese Foreign Minister @Kamikawa_Yoko and Defense Minister @kihara_minoru ahead of the 3rd India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defense Ministerial Meeting. Took stock of the progress made in India-Japan defence and security ties. Reaffirmed the role India-Japan partnership plays in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," PM Modi stated in a post on X.

The India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence ministerial meet will be held on August 20.

The MEA has said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent the Indian side and hold meetings with Japanese Defence Minister Minorou Kihara and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.

"The third round of the India-Japan 2+ 2 Foreign-Defence ministers meeting will be held on the 20th of August, 2024, in Delhi," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly press briefing on Friday.

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and EAM S Jaishankar will be attending from the Indian side," he added.

The first and second rounds of the India-Japan 2+2 ministerial meetings were held in 2019 in New Delhi and in 2022 in Tokyo.

MEA further emphasised that India-Japan relations are at a very high level and the 2+2 meet will give a major boost to all aspects of the relationship.

"2+2 dialogue with Japan is very important for us and this is the third one that is happening. India-Japan relation is at a very high level. Getting the foreign ministers and defence ministers of both countries on the same platform will give a major boost to all aspects of our relationship," Jaiswal further said.

