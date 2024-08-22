PM Modi meets Polish Indologists, hails their contribution to cultural ties

Warsaw (Poland) August 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Warsaw met with Polish Indologists and appreciated their interest in Indian subjects.

He highlighted that their scholarly contributions have played a significant role in enhancing India-Poland cultural relations and boosting mutual understanding between the two nations.

PM Modi appreciated the deep interest of the scholars in Indian subjects. He noted that their work and academic research have played a significant role in strengthening India-Poland cultural ties and promoting mutual understanding. There has been a long interest in Indology in Poland dating back to the 19th century, a press release by the Prime Minister's Office said.

PM Modi today met with a group of prominent Polish Indologists which included Prof Maria Christopher Byrski, a distinguished Polish Sanskrit scholar and Professor Emeritus of the University of Warsaw. Prof Byrski served as the Ambassador of Poland to India from 1993 to 1996 and was conferred the prestigious Padma Shri Award by the President of India in March 2022.

He also met Prof Monika Browarczyk, a renowned Polish Hindi scholar and the Head of the Department of Asian Studies at Adam Mickiewicz University (AMU), Poznan. Prof Browarczyk was awarded the Vishwa Hindi Samman in February 2023 during the 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan in Fiji.

PM Modi also met Prof Halina Marlewicz, a prominent Polish scholar in Indian philosophy and the Head of Institute of Oriental Studies at Jagiellonian University (JU), Krakow and Prof Danuta Stasik, a prominent Polish Indologist and former Head of the Department of South Asia Studies at the University of Warsaw; and Prof Przemyslaw Szurek, renowned Polish Indologist and the Head of Indian Studies in University of Wroclaw.

While speaking with ANI, Indologist Maria Christopher Byrski said that PM Modi pays a lot of attention to the fact that Indian culture should go out to the world. "We are happy that after 40 years, the Prime Minister of India came here again. He is the PM who established the International Yoga Day and due to this, the knowledge of Indian culture is increasing in the world. After today's meeting, it felt that the Prime Minister pays a lot of attention to the fact that Indian culture, Indian tradition, and ancient Indian thinking should go out to the world and us... Not only politics but the cultural aspect which is in international relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid attention to this and finally told us that we should try to make the Indian tradition, Indian knowledge and thinking known to the people and society well. This is the duty of an Indologist," he said.

PM Modi also shared a post on his X about his meeting with the Indologists and said, "Met Prof Maria Christopher Byrski, Prof Monika Browarczyk, Prof Halina Marlewicz, Prof Danuta Stasik and Prof Przemyslaw Szurek in Warsaw. These eminent scholars and Indologists are working on different aspects of Indian history and culture. We talked about ways to make Indology more widespread. The distinguished academics also expressed joy on the increasing popularity of Yoga across Poland and Europe."

Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs shared pictures on his X handle and said, "Furthering India-Poland cultural ties! A fruitful exchange of views between PM Narendra Modi and leading Indologists of Poland in Warsaw."

"PM deeply appreciated the Indologists for their scholarship and work on Indian culture, language and arts. He commended them for their efforts in strengthening cultural ties between the two countries," the post further said.

