PM Modi meets prominent Egyptian Yoga instructors in Cairo

Cairo [Egypt], June 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met prominent yoga instructors, Reem Jabak and Nada Adel in Cairo on Saturday and encouraged them to visit India.

He also appreciated them for their commitment towards yoga, as the two instructors briefed the Prime Minister about yoga's popularity in Egypt.

"PM @narendramodi held a warm conversation with two young prominent Yoga instructors, Reem Jabak and Nada Adel, in Cairo," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

"PM praised them for their commitment to Yoga and encouraged them to visit India. They informed PM of great enthusiasm for Yoga in Egypt," the tweet added.

Meanwhile, one of the yoga instructors, Reem Jabak spoke toand shared her experience after meeting the Prime Minister in Cairo.

She said, "It is great to see that despite his busy schedule, he still had time to address Yoga and its importance to Egypt and all around the world."

"I was very impressed that how he is very keen about the Yoga community in Egypt and how he aspires to bring more intellectuality and information to the Yoga community in Egypt. All religions in the world come from peace and this is something I have learnt from Yoga," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a yoga enthusiast and he proved it during his very recent state visit to the US.

During his visit to the United States, PM Modi participated in a Yoga programme organised at the UN headquarters in New York.

The special Yoga session led by Prime Minister Modi on the lawns of the UN headquarters in New York also entered the Guinness Book of World Records for drawing people of most nationalities performing Yoga together.

Prime Minister Modi led a special Yoga session on the lawns of the UN headquarters to mark the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

As of now, PM Modi is in Egypt on a two-day visit at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Upon his arrival in Cairo, he was received by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and was accorded a ceremonial welcome, becoming the first Prime Minister to visit the country since 1997. He also met the members of the diaspora there and received a very warm welcome.

During his Egypt visit, Prime Minister Modi held a roundtable with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly.

