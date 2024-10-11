PM Modi meets Thai PM on sidelines of East Asia Summit, gifts her Ladakh-made handicraft

New Delhi, Oct 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Thailand counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra, on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Vientiane on Friday and made their first meeting counterpart memorable by handing over a special gift - a wooden table from Ladakh.

The two leaders exchanged pleasantries.

While PM Modi congratulated Shinawatra on assuming office as Thai PM, the latter greeted him on his historic third term in office.

PM Modi also took to X and described Thailand as India’s deeply valued friend.

"Met PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Lao PDR. Thailand is a deeply valued friend of India’s. Our talks were focused on how to improve trade ties between our nations and to boost cultural linkages. We also see great scope in sectors like defence, shipping, digital innovations and more," he wrote.

The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in a range of areas and also discussed forging closer cooperation at regional and multilateral fora.

Enhancing regional cooperation through BIMSTEC also featured in their talks.

Notably, India’s ties with Thailand are an important pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ policy, which is marking a decade this year.

The Ladakh-made wood table that PM Modi gifted to his Thai counterpart exudes a ‘Himalayan charm’. It not only showcases Ladakh’s rich traditional craftsmanship and vibrant artistry but also brings the essence of the region's cultural heritage into any living space.

The low-height table is a masterpiece of hand-carved wood, reflecting the age-old techniques passed down through generations. Traditionally used in Ladakhi homes, where sitting on the floor is part of the daily lifestyle, these tables are designed to be functional, versatile, and aesthetically captivating. Accompanying the table is a hand-painted pot that complements the vibrant colour scheme of the table. The pot can be used to hold flowers and plants, or as a standalone decorative piece, enhancing the charm and authenticity of the table.

