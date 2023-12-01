PM Modi meets UK counterpart Rishi Sunak on sidelines of COP 28 Summit in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], December 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, on the sidelines of the ongoing Conference of Parties (COP) 28 Summit in Dubai on Friday.

The two leaders had an "excellent" interaction, as posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by PM Modi.

"An excellent interaction with UK PM @RishiSunak during the COP 28 Dubai Summit. Strong India-UK friendship helps create a better future for the coming generations," PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi also met UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron and former prime minister Tony Blair during the COP 28 Summit in Dubai.

"Happy to meet my friends, UK Foreign Secretary @David_Cameron and former UK PM Mr Tony Blair during the COP28 Summit. I admire their passion to work towards sustainable development," PM Modi said.

As the meetings and interactions continued in Dubai, PM Modi also met with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and discussed a wide range of issues.

"The meetings and interactions in Dubai continue. Met my friend, President Lula and discussed a wide range of issues. Strong India-Brazil friendship will enhance efforts to further global good. @LulaOficial," PM Modi wrote on X.

Earlier today, PM Modi also met Israeli President Isaac Herzog on the sidelines of the World Climate Action Summit of the Conference of Parties-28 in Dubai.

The PM reiterated the need for continued and safe delivery of humanitarian aid for the population affected by the war with Hamas.

"PM @narendramodi met President @Isaac_Herzog of Israel on the sidelines of #COP28 WCAS in Dubai. The two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the region. PM expressed his condolences on the loss of lives in the October 07 terror attacks and welcomed the release of hostages," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on 'X'.

"PM reiterated the need for continued and safe delivery of humanitarian aid for the affected population. He emphasized on India's support for a two-state solution and early and durable resolution of the Israel-Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy," Bagchi added.

PM Modi was one of the first global leaders to condemn the terror attack on Israel.

India has said it sees the attack by Hamas on Israel as "a terrorist attack" and that it has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine that lives side by side at peace with Israel.

India has also said there is a universal obligation to observe international humanitarian law and the need to fight terrorism.

COP28 is being held from November 28-December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE in Dubai.

The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

This is PM Modi's third appearance at the World Climate Action Summit after his visits to Paris in 2015 and Glasgow in 2021.

