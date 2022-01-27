PM Modi outlines 'Support of All, Development for All, Trust of All, Efforts of All' principle at India-Central Asia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the virtual India-Central Asia summit outlined his principle of "Support of All, Development for All, Trust of All, Efforts of All" for regional development, peace and prosperity and the Central-Asian leaders agreed that global development should be human-centric to ensure that no one is left behind.

During the summit, the leaders supported more collaborative and inclusive global progress and development.

PM Modi also congratulated the leaders of Central Asian countries on the 30th anniversary of their independence.

The sides agreed to the organization of activities including the issuance of joint postal stamps to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries of Central Asia and India.

The Central Asian leaders took note of the Indian initiative of "One Sun One World One Grid" that aims at fostering inter-connected solar energy infrastructure at the global scale, said the MEA in a statement.

The Indian side highlighted the role of 'International Solar Alliance (ISA)' initiative in the collective, rapid and massive deployment of solar energy for effective implementation of the Paris Agreement.

The Indian side also underlined the role of the "Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI)" in promoting disaster resilient infrastructure for reducing economic losses and improving the well-being of communities in the face of calamities.

India looked forward to Central Asian countries joining the Infra and Solar Alliance (ISA) and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

The leaders took note of the initiative of Turkmenistan to develop a UN strategy focused on measures to develop low-carbon energy, as well as to create, under the auspices of the UN, an international "Roadmap" for the development of hydrogen as one of the priority areas in the energy sector, said the MEA statement.

The sides encouraged the India-Central Asia Business Council (ICABC) to accelerate their efforts to promote business linkages, facilitate a greater understanding of business regulations and incentivize mutual investments.

They took note of the proposal to create an India-Central Asia Investment Club under ICABC to promote investment opportunities in each other's countries.

The leaders welcomed the signing of MoUs for the implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) for socio-economic development in Central Asian countries, based on grant assistance by India.

They noted the ongoing discussions with regard to utilization of US$ 1 bn Line of Credit announced by India in 2020 for infrastructure development projects in Central Asian countries and mandated their senior officials to make efforts for early progress in this regard.

The leaders of Central Asian countries assessed the significant role of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme and the scholarships offered by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in capacity building and human resource development of their countries.

They also welcomed India's proposal to organize customized professional training programmes for diplomats from the Central Asian countries at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service in New Delhi.

The Indian side offered to provide more training slots and scholarships including customized training programmes to meet the requirements of Central Asian countries.

( With inputs from ANI )

