PM Modi, President Zelenskyy discuss peace efforts, Russia-Ukraine conflict ahead of SCO summit

New Delhi [India], August 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation on Saturday (local time) with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of the SCO summit, where they discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and expressed India's full support for efforts to restore peace and stability.

"Thank you, President Zelenskyy, for his phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction," PM Modi wrote on X.

In his statement, President Zelenskyy shared details of the conversation, which also covered talks with President Trump and Ukraine's ongoing efforts to engage in peace discussions with Russia. He reaffirmed Ukraine's readiness to meet with Russia's head, despite Russia's continued attacks on civilian targets.

"I spoke with Prime Minister of India @NarendraModi. I informed him about the talks with President Trump in Washington, with the participation of European leaders. It was a productive and important conversation, a shared vision among partners on how to achieve real peace. Ukraine reaffirmed its readiness for a meeting with the head of Russia," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also highlighted the ongoing strikes by Russia, stressing that Moscow has shown no willingness to engage in diplomacy, continuing its attacks on civilians. "Almost two weeks have passed, and during this time, when Russia should have been preparing for diplomacy, Moscow has given no positive signal - only carried out cynical strikes on civilian targets and killed dozens of our people," he said.

Zelenskyy thanked PM Modi for his words of condolence to the victims of the attacks and praised India's stance on peace, especially ahead of the SCO Summit. "We coordinated our positions ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. The end of this war must begin with an immediate ceasefire, with the necessary silence. This position is understood and supported by everyone. It is impossible to speak meaningfully about peace while our cities and communities are under constant fire," he added.

The Ukrainian President further noted, "India is ready to make the necessary efforts and to deliver the appropriate signal to Russia and other leaders during the meetings on the sidelines of the summit. Thank you."

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations between India and Ukraine, including preparations for upcoming visits and the establishment of a Joint Intergovernmental Commission meeting. Zelenskyy expressed optimism for future cooperation, saying, "We also discussed our bilateral relations, preparations for the exchange of visits, and the holding of a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission. There is potential we can realise. I will be glad to meet the Prime Minister in the near future."

This was the second time in the month that PM Modi and President Zelenskyy have engaged in a telephone conversation.

PM Modi is scheduled to participate in the 2025 SCO Summit on Sunday, August 31, where he will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He is also expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during the summit.

The SCO summit holds great significance for India, especially after the imposition of the US's 50 per cent tariffs, including a 25 per cent tariff on India's purchase of Russian crude oil. Alongside the host, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin will also attend.

Earlier in August 11, PM Modi had his first conversation of the month with President Zelenskyy. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement confirming the conversation, stating, "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with the President of Ukraine, H.E. Mr Volodymyr Zelenskyy. President Zelenskyy shared his views on the recent developments related to Ukraine. Prime Minister thanked President Zelenskyy and reaffirmed India's steadfast and consistent position for a peaceful settlement of the conflict and support for efforts aimed at the earliest restoration of peace. PM reiterated India's commitment to extend all possible support in this regard. The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest. They agreed to remain in touch."

