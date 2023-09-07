PM Modi returns to India after attending ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits

New Delhi [India], September 7 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in India after his “very short but fruitful” visit to Indonesia where he attended the 20th ASEAN-India and 18th East Asia Summits.

At the ASEAN-India Summit, the Prime Minister held extensive discussions with ASEAN partners on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and charting its future course.

He reaffirmed ASEAN's centrality in the Indo-Pacific and highlighted the synergies between India's Indo-Pacific Ocean's Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN’s Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).

He also emphasized the need to complete the review of the ASEAN-India FTA (AITIGA) in a time-bound manner.

Prime Minister presented a 12-point proposal for strengthening India – ASEAN cooperation covering connectivity, digital transformation, trade and economic engagement, addressing contemporary challenges, people-to-people contacts and deepening strategic engagement.

In his remarks at the East Asia Summit, the Prime Minister said it is a very important platform and is the only leaders-led mechanism for dialogue and cooperation on strategic matters in the Indo-Pacific region.

He also said it plays a pivotal role as the primary confidence-building mechanism in Asia.

The Prime Minister said on X, formerly Twitter, that he met ASEAN and other leaders.

“Had a very short but fruitful Indonesia visit, where I met ASEAN and other leaders. I thank President @jokowi, the Indonesian Government and people for their welcome,” he said.

The Prime Minister returned to New Delhi ahead of G20 Summit which is being held on September 9 and 10.

