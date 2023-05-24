PM Modi shares glimpse of his historic meeting with Australia PM Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared glimpse of his historic meeting bilateral talks with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, along with various engagements such as a historic community program, meetings with business leaders held in Sydney on Wednesday have been crucial in strengthening the friendship between India and Australia.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, “From productive talks with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese to a historic community programme, from meeting business leaders to eminent Australians from different walks of life, it’s been an important visit which will boost the friendship between India and Australia," PM Modi said in a tweet.In his media statement, PM Modi highlighted the foundation of the bilateral relations, emphasising “mutual trust and respect" and describing the Indian community in Australia as a “living bridge" between the two nations.

Employing a cricket analogy, PM Modi depicted the rapidly expanding India-Australia ties as having entered the “T-20 mode." “In the language of cricket, our ties have reached the T20 mode," Modi said. “The India-Australia friendship is a special one." He extended an invitation to Prime Minister Albanese and Australian cricket fans to visit India for the upcoming Cricket World Cup tournament.

Describing the meeting as “constructive," PM Modi expressed the intention to elevate the Australia-India comprehensive strategic partnership to greater heights in the coming decade. “Last year, the India-Australia economic cooperation and trade agreement came into effect. Today, we have decided to focus on a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement (CECA). This will further strengthen our economic partnership and open up new avenues for cooperation," he said.