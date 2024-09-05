PM Modi, Singapore counterpart Wong identify six pillars for bilateral cooperation and progress

Singapore, September 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singaporean counterpart, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, expressed their appreciation for the work of their ministers in shaping a framework for bilateral cooperation, centred around six pillars sustainability, digitalisation, skills development, healthcare and medicine, advanced manufacturing, and connectivity.

Notably, PM Modi paid an official visit to Singapore on September 4-5, 2024. The current visit is the fifth visit of PM Modi to Singapore.

Both sides also welcomed the second meeting of India - Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) held last month in Singapore. They noted that the ISMR has contributed to fostering an open dialogue to set a new agenda for the India - Singapore partnership.

In the sector of sustainability, both Prime Ministers underscored the potential of increasing cooperation in the areas of Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia and welcomed the collaboration between Indian and Singaporean companies in this area, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

Both Prime Ministers also tasked their teams to work towards a mutually beneficial cooperation framework pursuant to Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement between both governments. PM Wong appreciated India's decision of granting exemption for the export of non-Basmati white rice to Singapore. In response, PM Modi also assured India's support to Singapore's efforts to strengthen food security.

PM Modi appreciated Singapore's participation in the International Solar Alliance and Global Biofuels Alliance, initiatives launched by India. Both Prime Ministers agreed that India and Singapore can work together to further promote sustainable development.

The leaders also welcomed the signing of the MoU on cooperation in the field of Digital Technologies and affirmed common interests in data, artificial inrtelligence (AI), and cybersecurity. Building on this, both agreed to deepen collaboration in the digital space, including in facilitating trusted cross-border data flows, cybersecurity, and the interoperability of digital systems. Both sides have initiated discussions towards the establishment of a bilateral Cyber Policy Dialogue and look forward to the conclusion of the renewed MOU on Cybersecurity Cooperation between the Singapore Cyber Emergency Response Team and India's Computer Emergency Response Team.

Both Prime Ministers commended the success of UPI-PayNow Linkage and other digital collaboration initiatives such as ONDC - Proxtera Connectivity, and Trade Trust (an initiative to enable Singapore and Indian banks and their respective clients to use interoperable electronic Bills of Lading (eBLs) in their Letter of Credit transactions), the release added.

Both the leaders agreed to explore cooperation in the area of critical and emerging technologies.

Under skills development, both Prime Ministers welcomed the signing of the MoU on cooperation in the field of educational cooperation and skills development and to explore further collaboration in skills certification.

They also reaffirmed the progress in skills development cooperation with the establishment of five skill centers in India, where Singaporean institutions provided consultancy services and undertook turn-key projects, the press release said.

The leaders also welcomed the signing of the MoU on cooperation in the field of health and medicine and agreed to strengthen cooperation in healthcare, medical education, research, and human resource development in both countries.

Acknowledging the potential in human resource development in the health sector, both Prime Ministers called for an early conclusion of the proposed MoU on Nursing Talent Skills Corporation between the Government of Assam and Singapore India Partnership Office and MOH Holdings Pte Ltd of the Government of Singapore, the MEA release said.

The leaders also agreed that advanced manufacturing, particularly in developing resilient semiconductor supply chains, can be a new pillar of bilateral cooperation, and therefore, welcomed the signing of the MoU on India-Singapore Semiconductor Ecosystem Partnership.

Noting the potential to enhance cooperation in the maritime and aviation sectors between India and Singapore, including areas such as green shipping and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), both Prime Ministers welcomed investment from Singapore in the Indian Civil Aviation Sector and expressed their hope that this will lead to improved connectivity between the two countries.

Recognising the growth in travel demand between the two countries, both leaders encouraged the civil aviation authorities of India-Singapore to discuss expanding the bilateral Air Services Agreement to enhance air connectivity.

Both the leaders reaffirmed the importance of trade, investments, defence cooperation, culture, and people to people exchanges in overall bilateral cooperation.

PM Modi, during his visit to Singapore, also met Senior Minister of the Republic of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, and Emeritus Senior Minister of the Republic of Singapore, Goh Chok Tong. PM Modi also had an interaction with CEOs of leading Singaporean companies.

PM Modi and PM Wong acknowledged India and Singapore's shared history, long tradition of friendship based on trust and mutual respect, and extensive cooperation across a wide range of areas. They reviewed and expressed satisfaction over the progress in the bilateral relationship, in the areas of political, economic, security, technology, education, people to people and cultural links.

It is interesting to note that India and Singapore will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year. Against this backdrop, both Prime Ministers agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a higher level of a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership', to deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor