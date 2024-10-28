PM Modi, Spanish President Sanchez hold productive discussions, review bilateral cooperation across various sectors

Gujarat [India], October 28 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held productive discussions with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez and took stock of the bilateral ties across diverse sectors.

The leaders also discussed ways to add momentum to ties across sectors such as trade, commerce, culture, innovation, and technology.

"In Vadodara, held productive discussions with the President of the Government of Spain, Mr. Pedro Sanchez. "We took stock of the progress in India-Spain relations across diverse sectors. We wish to add even more momentum in our bilateral ties, especially in trade, commerce, culture, innovation, technology and more," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Spanish PM said that Spain and India are taking significant strides forward by promoting industrial and technological collaboration.

In a post on X, the Spanish PM said Spain and India are moving forward by promoting industrial and technological collaboration."

Referring to TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft in Vadodara in Gujarat, he said that the Airbus and Tatadvanced plant will be a symbol of industrial excellence, an engine of growth and a testament to the close and growing friendship between the two countries.

The plant was jointly inaugurated by PM Modi and Spanish President.

PM Modi met Spanish PM Sanchez on Monday in the Durbar Hall of the famous Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, following the inauguration of the Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft assembly facility.

The two leaders had lunch at the palace, which was built in the late 19th century by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, the ruler of the former state of Baroda.

PM Modi welcomed President Pedro Sanchez during the bilateral meeting.

"This is your first visit to India. We all missed you at the G20 Summit in New Delhi last year. I am very happy that I am getting the opportunity to welcome you in India during the festival of Deepawali and I am welcoming you in the same Vadodara, which made me a Member of Parliament for the first time and later, I became the Prime Minister."

"Gujarat is considered the land of festivals and celebrations. Diwali is a symbol of light, enthusiasm, joy, energy and new beginnings. Similarly, your visit has infused new energy and enthusiasm in our relations," he added.

PM Modi also highlighted the opening of a new consulate in Barcelona and said the partnership was dynamic and multifaceted.

Earlier in the day, during the inauguration of the Tata-Airbus aircraft assembly facility in Vadodara, President Sanchez highlighted the cultural and industrial ties between India and Spain while reminiscing about the collaboration between renowned Spanish guitarist Paco de Lucia and Indian musician Ravi Shankar in the late 1960s.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor