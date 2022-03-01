PM Modi speaks to father of Indian student killed in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the father of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, an Indian student, who died in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, earlier in the day. The PM convened another high-level meeting later in the day in the wake of the tragedy. The PM offered his condolences and a video show's the deceased student's father acknowledging the call. Modi is also chairing another high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said they are trying their best to recover Naveen's body and bring it back to India. "I know his family. They are very close to me. PM had spoken to the family. We will try our best to recover the body and bring it back to India. I have requested PMO and MEA to help us to recover mortals. "Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condoled the death of the student and prayed for the safety of Indians stranded there. "Feel terrible to hear this news. Prayers for his family. Pray for the safety of all other Indians stranded and hope they will be back home soon. Hope the conflict will soon come to an end," Kejriwal tweeted.