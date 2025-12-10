PM Modi talks with Netanyahu; reaffirms zero-tolerance on terror

New Delhi, Dec 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received a telephone call from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, and the two leaders exchanged views on the situation in West Asia.

During the talks, both leaders discussed ways to strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

According to a press note issued by the Prime Minister’s office, “PM Modi reaffirms India’s support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region.”

Notably, both leaders expressed satisfaction at the continued momentum in India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening these ties for mutual benefit.

“The two leaders strongly condemned terrorism and reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the PMO said.

“They also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia. PM Modi reaffirmed India’s support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region, including early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan,” it added.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

PM Netanyahu last month once again postponed his visit to India, scheduled for later this year, to meet with PM Modi. The trip was delayed over security concerns after the deadly terror attack in New Delhi on November 10.

It was earlier reported that Netanyahu was planning to visit India before the end of this year.

That was the third time this year that the Israeli leader has cancelled a planned visit to India.

Earlier, Netanyahu cancelled a day-long visit to India on September 9, citing scheduling issues due to unprecedented repeat polls in Israel on September 17. He did so earlier as well, before the April elections.

The last time PM Netanyahu visited India was way back in January 2018, while PM Modi travelled to Tel Aviv in 2017, becoming the first Indian prime minister to tour the Jewish state.

