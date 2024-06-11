PM Modi thanks Oman Sultan for his warm felicitations, words of friendship

New Delhi [India], June 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for his call and appreciated his warm felicitations and words of friendship, after the BJP-led NDA won a majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Thank His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of the Sultanate of Oman for his call and deeply appreciate his warm felicitations and words of friendship. The centuries-old India-Oman strategic ties are destined to scale new heights.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2024

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Thank Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of the Sultanate of Oman for his call and deeply appreciate his warm felicitations and words of friendship."

Further, PM Modi underscored the long-standing strategic relationship between India and Oman, noting that it is set to become even stronger in the future.

"The centuries-old India-Oman strategic ties are destined to scale new heights," PM Modi said on X.

Narendra Modi took the oath on June 9 in Rashtrapati Bhavan as the PM of India for the third consecutive term. The oath ceremony was attended by leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region.

Several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, have congratulated PM Modi on getting re-elected for a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha elections.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers.

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Apart from his two terms as Prime Minister beginning in 2014, Narendra Modi also has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat, with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor