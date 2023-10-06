PM Modi to inaugurate 9th Parliamentary Speakers' Summit on October 13

New Delhi [India], October 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' (P20) Summit on October 13, which aims to hold discussions on how Parliaments can effectively advance the objectives of the P20.

"9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P-20) will be held from October 13-14 at the newly constructed India International Convention and Expo Center (IICC), Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Summit on 13th October 2023," the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said in a press release.

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that apart from G20 countries, 10 other countries and international organizations will participate in the Summit and so far, 50 Parliamentarians and 14 Secretaries General including 26 Presidents, 10 Vice Presidents, one Committee Chairman and the IPU President have confirmed their participation.

He added that the President of the Pan African Parliament will also be participating in the P20 Summit in India for the first time.

The Lok Sabha Speaker informed that with the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future', India aims to provide consensus-based solutions to complex global issues towards a more inclusive, peaceful and equitable world.

Birla informed that four high-level sessions will be organized during the P-20 Summit namely; accelerating SDGs, Sustainable Energy Transition, women-led development, and transformation in people's lives through Public Digital Platforms.

These sessions will bring together G20 members and guest countries for wide-ranging discussions on "how Parliaments can effectively advance the objectives of the P20", the Ministry stated.

Birla further informed that the Summit will conclude with a joint statement urging G20 governments to provide solutions to the major global challenges based on equality, inclusivity and peace.

A Parliamentary Forum on LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) will also be organized before the Summit on October 12. LiFE was launched on October 20, 2022 by PM Modi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Kevadia, Gujarat, the Ministry added.

This initiative is effectively working towards sustainable development based on an environmentally conscious lifestyle and the principle of 'reduce, reuse, and recycle'.

During the Summit, an exhibition 'Mother of Democracy' will also be organized to highlight India's ancient and participatory democratic traditions.

