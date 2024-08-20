PM Modi To Visit Ukraine on August 23, To Hold Talks With President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

In the lead-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kyiv, India announced its readiness to assist in achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. PM Modi is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Ukrainian capital on August 23. At a media briefing, Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), reiterated India's consistent stance on resolving the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue.



The ongoing conflict in Ukraine will form a part of discussions, he said. India has independent ties with both Russia and Ukraine, Tanmaya Lal said replying to a question. Before his visit to Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Poland.

Also Read| Jammu and Kashmir: Two Back-to-Back Earthquakes of Magnitude 4.9 and 4.8 Strike Baramulla.

India's foreign ministry announced that Prime Minister Modi's trip to Ukraine on August 23 will be a "landmark and historic" visit, marking the first time an Indian prime minister has visited Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic relations over 30 years ago.

Tanmaya Lal, a senior official at the Ministry of External Affairs, stated at a briefing in New Delhi that Prime Minister Modi's visit will offer an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss cooperation in defense, economic and business ties, science and technology, and other sectors.

