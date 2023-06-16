PM Modi to visit USA, Egypt from June 20-25

New Delhi [India], June 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to USA and Egypt from June 20-25, 2023.

PM Modi is visiting USA at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The visit will commence in New York where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.

The prime minister will then travel to Washington D.C., where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

PM Modi will at the invitation of US Congressional Leaders, including Speaker of the House of Representative Kevin McCarthy and Speaker of the Senate Charles Schumer, address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on June 22.

On June 23, the prime minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the State Secretary Antony Bilnken.

In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora.

The PM will then travel to Cairo to pay a state visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt from June 24-25. The PM is visiting Egypt on invitation of the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, which he extended in January 2023 when he graced India's Republic Day celebrations as the 'Chief Guest. This will be PM Modi's first visit to Egypt, according to the MEA release.

The Prime Minister will apart from his talks with President Sisi, interact with senior dignitaries from the Egyptian Government, some prominent Egyptian personalities, as well as the Indian community in Egypt. Relations between India and Egypt are based on ancient trade and economic linkages as well as cultural and deep-rooted people-to-people ties.

During the state visit of President Sisi in January 2023, it was agreed to elevate the relationship to a 'Strategic Partnership'.

